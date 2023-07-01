▶️ ‘Freedom and Fireworks’ Crooked River Ranch has its Independence Celebration

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

4th of July festivities started early this weekend.

The “Freedom and Fireworks Independence Celebration” took place at Crooked River Ranch.

Each year the event is put on by the Crooked River Ranch Events Committee.

The community enjoyed a parade, a vendor and craft fair and live music.

There was also a Lions Pride BBQ and train ride offered by Lions Club.

