by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Meet CC! This adorable 8-month-old lady cat came to the Humane Society of Central Oregon from the southeastern U.S. After settling in, she’s ready for a forever home.

CC may need some time to adjust to her new home. She’s an affectionate little lady who loves getting petted on her cheeks.

If you’re interested in adopting CC, contact the Humane Society of Central Oregon.