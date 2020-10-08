Cases in University of Washington student outbreak top 200

SEATTLE (AP) — University of Washington COVID-19 cases among students in more than a dozen sororities and fraternities have topped 200.

As of Thursday morning, 215 positive cases have been confirmed among 15 fraternities and sororities, spokesperson Victor Balta said on the school’s website.

That’s up from 179 cases as of Tuesday, and 131 cases on Friday.

According to the UW’s case tracking system, as of Oct. 6, 476 students, 63 staff and 10 faculty have tested positive since Feb. 27.