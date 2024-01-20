▶️ The 2024 wedding season kicks off at the annual Cascades Wedding Show

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The annual Cascades Wedding Show returned to the Riverhouse Convention Center in Bend on Saturday.

The one-day event is a fun way to help soon to be brides and grooms plan their special day.

Over 80 wedding related vendors were on hand providing information on their services.

The event highlight was the return of the Cascades Wedding Fashion Show featuring Bella Brides.

“It’s great because I’m in the beginning stages of starting to plan my wedding and I don’t know where to start, so coming here, I get to look at all of the booths and get to know what my options are and get to pick what I want to start with,” said bride-to-be, Hannah Noland.

In addition to sampling delicious food and beverages, attendees had a chance to win several prizes in the bouquet toss.

The Cascades Wedding Show will return next year in January.

