Cascades East Transit reducing routes, requiring masks for passengers

Cascades East Transit announced Wednesday it will reduce some routes and require all passengers to wear masks beginning next week.

Starting Monday CET will initiate the following service changes for Bend fixed routes, Community Connectors, and Dial-A-Ride until further notice:

Community Connector services will operate on Saturday schedules during weekdays; one round trip per weekday will be implemented on Route 28 (Redmond to Sisters).

All Saturday Bend fixed route and Community Connector services are suspended.

All Saturday and Sunday Bend Dial-A-Ride services are suspended.

Bend fixed route weekday service will continue to operate on a Saturday Schedule, which went into effect on April 6. Route 10 is suspended until further notice.

Schedule information and notices can be found at www.cascadeseasttransit.com.

Additionally, in response to new guidelines from the CDC, passengers will be required to wear masks or face coverings on buses. The CDC recommends that anyone leaving their homes should use face coverings such as a mask, scarf, or bandana to limit their potential exposure to COVID-19 and prevent exposing others.

“CET is closely following recommendations from the CDC, Oregon Health Authority, and the Governor to help keep our drivers and passengers safe and healthy. We are putting public health first by requiring passengers to wear protective face coverings or masks when riding in buses,” said COIC Executive Director Tammy Baney. “Our goal is to continue to safely provide essential transit services throughout our region so that people can access jobs, doctor’s appointments, pharmacies, and grocery stores.”

Transit operators and security staff will monitor compliance with the face-covering requirement. Effective Monday, passengers will not be allowed to board a CET bus if they are not wearing a face covering or mask.

Other measures CET has taken to limit bus operator and passenger exposure to the coronavirus are as follows:

Staff are cleaning buses and facilities and wiping down high-touch surfaces on a daily basis with disinfectants.

CET drivers and operations staff are equipped with gloves, hand-sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and masks.

CET operators have been strongly encouraged to wear face masks and are now required to wear them.

Passengers are notified to keep six feet away from the bus operator and other passengers (social distancing) while inside buses and at stops and platforms.

Staff posted notices on buses and at facilities explaining that passengers are to make critical trips only (groceries, work, pharmacy, and doctor) and they must have a destination when riding the bus.

CET suspended fare collections and ticket sales to help minimize interactions between drivers and passengers and avoid any handling of money.

CET encourages community members to follow the CDC’s recommended guidelines for safety precautions at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html

