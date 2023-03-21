▶️ CET buses now have free internet

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascades East Transit now has free internet. The feature is available on most fixed routes.

“So this is a great opportunity for our residents and visitors to be able to ride our fixed routes as well as our recreation routes, be able to surf the web, stream some music with your headphones, check your emails on your way to work or school, and sit back and enjoy the ride,” said Derek Hofbauer, CET Outreach and Engagement Administrator.

CET also upgraded its automatic vehicle locator systems. This means you can get real-time updates on bus arrivals through their Passio Go! app.

RELATED: Bend Cracker Barrel closes after four years

RELATED: Bend low-income e-bike rebate lottery applications open