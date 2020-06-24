Cascades Academy to hold live graduation for its 7 seniors

Cascades Academy will hold a live commencement ceremony Friday for the seven-member class of 2020.

The 5 p.m. ceremony will follow group gathering guidelines, be held outdoors, and will have social distancing and other safety measures in place.

Due to limitations on the size of the gathering, it will also be live-streamed on the school’s website. The class includes seven seniors: Emma Conway, Max Garner, Billie Jenkins, Olivia O’Shaughnessy, Erika Schuette, Cody VandenBosch, and Dylan Waring.

“We are so thrilled to be able to hold a live commencement ceremony for these deserving seniors and are grateful to have had the flexibility to delay our original graduation date in order for these students to experience the ritual of an in-person graduation,” said Julie Amberg, Head of School at Cascades Academy. “The Class of 2020 will certainly be remembered for many things, among them their adaptability and willingness to make the most of their last few months of high school despite having to shift to remote learning in April. ” said Amberg. “We are so proud of the Class of 2020 and look forward to honoring them and celebrating this milestone together!”

Cascades Academy is a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade independent private school.

All of the graduates have been accepted to colleges and universities, continuing Cascades Academy’s tradition of 100% college acceptance for all high school graduates since the school’s founding.

The group of seven graduates has been offered $750,800 in merit scholarships.