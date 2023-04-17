Cascades Academy rummage sale raises $2,000 for local nonprofits

Cascades Academy students held a rummage sale last weekend for a good cause.

The sale, five months in the making, had a variety of items — outdoor gear, home decor, clothing and more.

Students raised $2,000 sunday morning, with proceeds going to local causes. Bethlehem Inn and two mental health facilities are among three nonprofits being considered.

Students say if they raise enough, they’ll split the money between all three.

