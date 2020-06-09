Cascade Swim Center reopens in Redmond

Just in time for summer, pools are preparing to open under Phase 2 guidelines.

Redmond’s Cascade Swim Center opened Monday, by reservation only.

“We’ve been closed for about 80 days and we’ve been developing plans for reopening that entire time,” said Jessica Rowan, aquatics director at Cascade Swim Center. “We didn’t have solid directives until last week so it’s been a game of choose your own adventure.”

The center is open for lap swim or water walking by reservation only, one person per lane.

“Wencourage you to come to the facility prepared to get into the water as only one shower per locker room will be open,” according to a post on its Facebook page.

The hot tub is closed. Face coverings are encouraged while you are not in the water.

The Madras Aquatic Center is working on a reopen plan for its pool, which they expect to announce later this week.

And in Bend, the Juniper Swim and Fitness Center says it plans on bringing back swimming and aquatic activities in the near future, but a firm date hasn’t been set.