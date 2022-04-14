Cascade Relays announces 55 mile fun run

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascade Relays has announced the Bend Beer Chase.

The beer chase will be hosted on Saturday, June 4th, 2022.

This one-day, six-person running relay encompasses a 55-mile course route while sampling the craft breweries of Central Oregon.

Along the entire course, local breweries host exchange points where participants can sample their craft.

The Bend Beer Chase has been a tradition in Central Oregon since 2014.

With a team of six runners, each runner can expect to run approximately 8-9 miles total, split between two legs.

Register and find more information on the Bend Beer Chase website.