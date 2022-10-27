25% rate hike for ‘typical’ Cascade Natural Gas residential customers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascade Natural Gas customers in Central Oregon who may already be pinching pennies will be paying more for natural gas this winter.

The Oregon Public Utility Commission announced Thursday it has recently approved an increase in rates for Cascade Natural Gas customers that will mean an average 25% increase for “typical” residential customers. PUC is citing increases in global natural gas prices.

The increase starts Nov. 1, affecting some 80,000 customers in most of Central Oregon and parts of Northeast Oregon.

PUC laid out how much more that customers can expect to pay.

Residential Customers – The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 62 therms per month will increase by $15.09 or 25.3%, from $59.81 to $74.90.

– The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 62 therms per month will increase by $15.09 or 25.3%, from $59.81 to $74.90. Commercial Customers – The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 272 therms per month will increase by $64.36, or 30.1%, from $213.72 to $278.08.

– The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 272 therms per month will increase by $64.36, or 30.1%, from $213.72 to $278.08. Industrial Customers – The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 1,657 therms per month will increase by $412, or 33.75%, from $1,220.87 to $1,632.86.

“We recognize that increasing rates at a time when Oregonians are already dealing with high inflation presents challenges for many customers,” said PUC Chair Megan Decker in a statement. “Unfortunately, global events drive the price for utilities to purchase natural gas. There’s simply no way to avoid these higher prices impacting customers. However, there may be options available to residential customers to help reduce the bottom line impact.”

Increases were also approved for Avista Utilities and NW Natural.

The PUC said it recently approved an overall revenue increase of nearly $22.2 million or approximately 29.4% for Cascade Natural customers due to changes in the actual cost of wholesale priced natural gas, known as the purchased gas adjustment (PGA), and related filings when compared to 2021 company gross revenues.

PUC is urging customers to look at the Energy Trust of Oregon’s low-cost and no-cost tips to reduce energy consumption.

Customers can also contact Cascade Natural Gas for information about bill payment assistance options, newly available utility discount programs, and the Budget Pay Program that equalizes bill payments across winter and summer months. Their number is 888-522-1130. The information is also available online.

Earlier this year, PUC approved a program by Cascade Natural Gas to provide discounts for certain customers based on their income.

PUC said customers may also contact their local Community Action agency to request information on what assistance programs they may be eligible for and how to enroll.