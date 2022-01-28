Cascade Middle School principal finalists named; public forum set for Jan. 31

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Students, staff and community members are invited to meet the finalists for the principal position at Cascade Middle School during a virtual forum Monday, January 31 at 5 p.m. Attendees will get a chance to see presentations from the candidates and provide feedback about the finalists.

Finalist details:

Richard Ceder is currently serving as Principal at Toledo Junior/Senior High School in Newport, a position he has held for three years. Prior to that, he served as Assistant Principal at Taft Middle/High School for two years and Program Manager and School Liaison for Oregon GEAR UP for two years.

Ceder also served as a school counselor and district testing coordinator in Gaston, Oregon for nine years.

Gabe Pagano is currently serving as Interim Principal at Cascade Middle School, a position he has held since November 2021.

Prior to that, Pagano served as an Assistant Principal at Bend Senior High for three years, Assistant Principal/Athletic Director at Summit High School for one year, and Athletic Director at Summit for seven years.

He also has seven years of teaching experience.

Dave Wallace is currently serving as the Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment Director at Tillamook School District, a position he has held for one year.

Prior to that, he served as Principal at Jefferson Middle School for five years, Assistant Principal at Mount Horeb Middle School for two years, Assistant Principal and Director of Transportation at Rock River International School for one year.

He also has 14 years of teaching experience.

The new principal will begin July 1, following Principal Stephen DuVal, who is now serving as Director of College and Career Readiness for Bend-La Pine Schools.

Forum Access

Link: https://bls.fyi/cascadeprincipal (Note: If prompted, event number is 2621 496 0931 and password is CMS2022)

https://bls.fyi/cascadeprincipal (Note: If prompted, event number is and password is Join by phone: 408-418-9388 / access code: 2621 496 0931

Attendees will have audio muted, but will be able to ask questions through the WebEx chat feature. There will be an opportunity at the end of the event for participants to provide feedback about the candidates.