▶️ 2 trails near Cascade Lakes Welcome Station closing next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two trails near the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station will close for restoration work starting next week.

Segments of the Rimrock Paved Path and Ticket to Ride Trail will shut down Monday through Friday while contractors conduct mowing and maintenance work. That work can cause large debris to fly toward the trails.

Trail closures will head east from the Welcome Station to Forest Service Road 4604-400. They will remain in place until work is completed in the areas adjacent to the trails.

RELATED: Some trails in Sisters mountain range still have snow, Forest Service warns

The restoration work is part of the West Bend Project Area, which is helping to maintain and rebuild the ecosystem.

“Removing excess vegetation increases firefighters’ opportunities for success in stopping a wildfire should it start in this area. This work will help to create a forest that is more resilient to fire, insect infestations and disease,” the Deschutes National Forest said in a statement.