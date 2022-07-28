by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It is no secret that Central Oregon offers beautiful landscapes. That’s especially true for its swimming holes.

As the temperatures heat up, people from all around come to find relief from the heat.

“We came out to cool off because it’s really hot today,” Serena Karagounis said. “We’ve never been here before. I’m visiting from Indiana.”

Elk Lake saw a small crowd of visitors on Wednesday where parking was so limited, some had to save parking spaces for others.

“Well my brother and my sister in law and my husband went to go get us a bite to eat. And they asked that, since I like to be in the sun, they said for me to go ahead and save a spot,” Joanne O’brien said, sitting on a lawn chair in an empty parking space. “I’m from Emmet, Southern California, and my sister-in-law told me that it gets really crowded.”

Local resident Jane Peterson said that she would not visit Elk Lake on the weekend.

“It gets real crowded, you know, it depends on how much space you like to have around you,” Peterson said.

The crowd at Elk Lake wasn’t was busy as it could be Wednesday, but it may be a preview of what is to come this weekend.