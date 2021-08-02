Cascade Lakes Relay closes out 14th year, proceeds go toward wildfire relief

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Saturday saw the close of the 14th Annual Cascade Lakes Relay at the finish line in Riverbend Park.

Teams of 12 runners had to complete 36 legs over a course of 216.6 miles, which started at Diamond Lake on Friday morning.

In a modified route due to the Bootleg Fire, teams ran 14 loops around the lake to make up for the closures.

This year, the Cascade Relays Foundation donated 100 percent of the funds raised through the race to help the affected communities of the Bootleg Fire.

After years of efforts, the team “Fellowship of the Run” took the fastest time, and said they had a great time on the course.

“It feels great, I mean we’ve been trying for a long time,” said team member Joshua Sealand. “We’ve gotten second a lot of times, third a couple of times.”

The team’s victory was slightly less satisfying since their rival team wasn’t participating this year.

“We wish ‘Soul Brothers’ were here so that we could beat them…we were hoping to beat them this year,” Sealand said.

Rainy portions of the race kept temperatures down during the strenuous run.

Teams usually take anywhere from 22 to 38 hours to complete the course.