Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road closing Nov. 15

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

You have two weeks left to enjoy the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road.

Deschutes County says both will close for the season at 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 15.

Cascade Lakes Highway will be closed west of Mt. Bachelor between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at the intersection with Forest Service Road 4270.

Paulina Lake Road will be closed at the ten-mile snow park gate, which will restrict access to Paulina and East Lake.

Between now and then, drivers are being urged to use caution when driving on snow-covered roads. There will be limited snow plowing prior to the closure.

Both facilities will remain closed through the winter and will be targeted for reopening prior to Memorial Day, weather permitting.