Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road closing Nov. 21

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road will close for the season on Nov. 21, Deschutes County announced Tuesday.

The gates will be closed and locked at 8:00 a.m. that day.

With snow reaching five-to-10 feet at the road summit, the county says it’s cost prohibitive to keep the roads open and drivable.

Both roads will will be targeted for reopening prior to Memorial Day, weather permitting.

