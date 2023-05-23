Cascade Lakes Highway open for summer season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Cascade Lakes Highway is now fully open for the summer season.

The road opened Tuesday morning after road crews on both ends of the highway worked for weeks to clear the above-average snowfall that fell during the winter and early spring.

Although the highway is back open, drivers should expect little-to-no access to the popular trails and lakes along the highway. They should also expect snow piled up along the side of the highway and, therefore, few places to pull over for awhile.

Paulina Lake Road opened last Wednesday.

The roads typically remain open until November.

