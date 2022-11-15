▶️ Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road close for season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Despite the early snow and icy temperatures this year, many locals don’t consider it winter until Deschutes County closes the Cascade Lakes Highway near Mt. Bachelor. It has become like a Central Oregon rite of passage.

In that case, as of 8:00 a.m. this morning, winter has begun in Central Oregon.

Deschutes County has closed the Cascade Lakes Highway west of Mt. Bachelor between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at the intersection with Forest Service Road 4270 and Paulina Lake Road at 10 Mile SnoPark.

Every year, the targeted reopening is for some time prior to Memorial Day, depending on the weather.