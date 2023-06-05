Brush fire near Cascade Lakes Highway started with abandoned campfire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A brush fire that started near the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station was started due to an abandoned campfire, fire officials said Sunday night.

The 1/4-acre fire was located just south of the Cascade Lakes Highway, approximately 1.5 miles west of the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station, according to Central Oregon Fire Info.

At least one engine was initially called out with more resources called in.

The fire was out about an hour later.

It comes a week after Forest Service officials in Central Oregon found at least six abandoned campfires, including one with flames still coming out of it.

“Campfires must be fully extinguished and cold to the touch before you leave them unattended,” Central Oregon Fire Info said on Twitter.

Forest Service officials say campers should always have a shovel and gallons of water for putting out campires until they are cold to the back of the hand.