▶️ Cascade Lakes Brewing becomes not-for-profit company to give back

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond-based Cascade Lakes Brewing Company announced it is no longer a for-profit company.

“We decided to become a not-for-profit which is basically an expression of our direction as a company,” said owner Andrew Rhine. “It’s a promise to put in all of our profits back into nonprofits and the charity partners that we care about and our employees.”

What is the difference between a not-for-profit and a nonprofit?

“A nonprofit is a true charity. It’s a 501C3 tax exempt corporation. Whereas this is more just an expression of our direction as a company,” said Rhine.

RELATED: Deschutes Brewing ‘Pub Mom’ celebrates 32 years at job ‘I just really love’

RELATED: Innovate or die: How retiring Crux leader pushed breweries to be better

This new direction means giving more to local nonprofits like Central Oregon’s Veterans Ranch, Oregon Running Club, Central Oregon Trail Alliance, the Oregon Hunters Association and other wildlife and animal related organizations.

We reached out a local animal shelter that has partnered with Cascade Lakes before. The representative said they are looking forward to working with the brewing company more in the future.

Since the Rhine family took over, they have given around $100,000 to charity.

“Annually it’s about $25,000 but certainly hoping to expand upon that with the growth of another pub,” said Rhine.

The brewing company is also offering a Not-For-Profit Pale Ale to celebrate its announcement. All of the proceeds from the pale ale will go to Street Dog Hero.