Cascade Lakes Brewing shutting down iconic Bend Pub on Century

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascade Lakes Brewing announced its iconic pub on Bend’s westside is shutting down, a move the brewery described as bittersweet.

“While we’re closing this chapter of our legacy, this move aligns with our commitment to community spaces in Bend and Redmond,” Cascade Lakes Brewing said on Instagram about the closure of Pub on Century.

Cascade Lakes said it appears the last day will be Sunday, Jan. 14.

It says there will be some events and more announcements down the road.

“Between our team, our community partners, and our stellar guests, we will remain stronger than ever and eagerly anticipate the year ahead,” Cascade Lakes said.

