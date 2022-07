by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon ice business Cascade Ice is seeing a spike in sales during this heat wave week.

“We definitely are setting records it feels like. We’re keeping up on ice stock but in terms of how many pallets we’re going through,” said plant manager Matthew Van Henekrych. “It’s hundreds and hundreds. They’re flying by me so fast I never had a chance to count.”

Delivery drivers are coming back two or three times a day to refill the trucks with ice.

