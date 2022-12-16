CET’s Mount Bachelor shuttle is back for ski season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascade East Transit’s Mount Bachelor shuttle service is now up and running. The popular service brings riders up and down the mountain from Bend.

The shuttle costs $7 one-way or $12 for a roundtrip.

New for this season, there’s an added stop at Sunrise Lodge and there’s increased weekend service.

Free Wi-Fi is coming soon.

“This is a nice, convenient, safe way to stay warm and let someone else do the driving. They don’t have to worry about parking and just get out there and play,” said Eric Lint, Strategy and Programs Manager at CET.

CET is hiring more drivers for the Mount Bachelor service, and those drivers can enjoy free ski passes for themselves and a friend.

You can see the full daily schedule below.