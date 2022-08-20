Cascade Car Show shines in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Chrome and custom paint glistened on the streets of Redmond Saturday.

The annual Cascades Car Show rolled into downtown with a little something for every auto enthusiast.

As the show got under way Leana Geraghty of Bend cued up some classic tunes on a cassette radio that mirrored her ride.

“It’s a ’57 Chevy Bel Air, I bought her in 1973 in Bend when I was 17, it’s my first car,” said Geraghty.

She swapped her Schwinn 10-speed for the now classic car, paying for it with wages from her job at the A&W.

“I love driving her today as much as I did at 17,” laughed Geraghty.

Her shiny black Bel Air was dubbed ‘Best Down Memory Lane’ at the show.

“These cars were made to be shared, you know. Everywhere I take her she brings a smile to somebody,” said Geraghty.

And from the looks on the faces reflected in the car’s chrome, it did just that.