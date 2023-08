by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Cascade Car Show is rolling into Redmond this week.

It takes place Saturday, Aug 19. at Wild Ride Brewing and downtown Redmond.

The event will feature various cars from the classics to newer modified vehicles, trucks, and motorcycles.

All vehicles are eligible to win trophies, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED: Bend Homicide: Tesla drivers asked to check video systems for victim’s SUV

RELATED: Wamic, Oregon – population 123 – has America’s largest lawnmower racetrack