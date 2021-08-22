Cascade Car Show draws hundreds to Redmond streets

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There was a traffic jam on the streets of Downtown Redmond Saturday as visitors from near and far made their way to the Cascade Car Show.

From classics to customs, car enthusiasts had a chance to see under the hood and reminisce rides of the past.

“I’ve always had a thing about old cars, just enjoy driving ’em, enjoy being around ’em,” said Dave Bement, who owns a 1955 Chevy Bell Air. “It’s fun because we can take it anywhere, and people love it. It brings back memories. A lot of people talk about their childhood and their old family memories, and it does a lot of good for people.”

“Well there’s a bragging thing, and a show and tell more than anything,” said 1963 King Midget owner Butch Ramsey. “I’ve enjoyed building it, and I’ll probably enjoy driving it, but I enjoy building more than I enjoy driving.”

Ramsey spent about six years restoring his unique auto, which was one of the smaller figures at the show.

All years, makes, and models were on display, and Wild Ride Brewing sponsored both the show and after party.