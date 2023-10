by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

To start a farm from the ground up can be quite the feat, and Casad Family Farms is also giving back to it.

Chris Casad and Cate Havstad-Casad are practicing regenerative agriculture on their farm and Emily Kirk got a tour to learn more about it in another edition of Taste This!

