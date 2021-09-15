CASA annual fundraiser goes virtual; auction bidding happening now

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Due to the ever-changing environment of COVID-19 in our community, Casablanca, the signature fundraising event for CASA of Central Oregon scheduled on Friday, September 17th will be held virtually rather than in person.

We invite you to participate in this free fundraiser to benefit children in foster care.

You can tune into the online auction and virtual event from the comfort of your own home with your computer, tablet, or phone.

Our online auction opened bidding on Sunday, September 12.

Registration for our virtual event is free.

With the health crisis still affecting our community, we need your help more than ever.

As more children are entering foster care and with the postponement of our in-person fundraiser your support is vital to help us recruit and train additional volunteers to advocate for children in foster care.