▶️ Hundreds show up to Central Oregon’s first ever Card and Collectibles show

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The first ever cards and collectibles show was held at the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond Saturday.

Around 20 local vendors were on hand offering everything from sports cards, Pokemon, vintage toys, retro video games, movies and comics.

The event exceeded expectations with nearly 400 people attending and there are hopes of holding it again twice a year.

