Hide your things, lock your cars – free signs from Bend PD

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department is providing free signs to businesses around the area, reminding people to lock their cars and take their keys.

Bend Police says that most thefts in town are crimes of opportunity, so if you hide your belongings and lock your car, its less likely that it gets broken into. They hope through this little reminder, the community can prevent thefts and keep their belongings secure.

