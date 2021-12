by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed after a car struck his tent near an offramp for an interstate highway in Portland.

Police said Sunday that a woman driving a Honda sedan left the roadway at an offramp for Interstate 205 and struck the tent occupied by the man.

The accident occurred just after 3 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead and the driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.