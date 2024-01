by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Over the past eight years, CBS News has shown how the front seats in cars, minivans, and SUVs can fall back when vehicles are hit from behind and injure or even kill children seated in the back. In response to that reporting, Congress ordered federal regulators to improve safety standards.

But, as Kris Van Cleave reports, the top auto safety agency has failed to do it, putting even more children at risk.