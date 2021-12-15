Car of missing Boardman woman discovered by hunters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The father of a 22-year-old Boardman woman missing since Nov. 27th said Wednesday police have discovered her car near Condon.

Andy Jones told Central Oregon Daily News his daughter Autumn’s car was discovered by hunters in a field down in a canyon.

He said police have not shared the exact location of the car; Autumn was not with it.

She was last known to be on HWY 19 near Spray, in eastern Wheeler County.

Family members say she texted them on Nov. 27 to say she was going for a drive.

At 1:30 a.m., she called to say she was lost.

The family hasn’t heard from her since that call.

Law enforcement coordinated searches that have scoured Wheeler, Morrow and Grant counties looking for Jones and found nothing.

Autumn Jones is 5 feet, 10 inches tall; has blue eyes and medium-length brown hair.

She weighs about 300 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black Riverside Pirates T-shirt from the high school in Boardman where she graduated; black pants, black and white Nike tennis shoes and a black Carhartt coat with orange lining.

She was driving a 2014 red Volkswagen Jetta wagon that an expired Washington State temporary registration in the rear window and an All-Star Cars dealer plate.

A lieutenant with Morrow County Sheriff’s Department confirms Autumn Jones is still missing and could be in danger.

If you have seen Jones, her car, or have other information about her disappearance, you are asked to contact the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 541-676-5317.