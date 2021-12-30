1 person seriously injured after car crashes into power pole in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon State Police forensic team was on the scene of a one-car crash in Redmond Thursday, but few details have been released.

Redmond Police said on Facebook that SW Canal Blvd. was closed from SW Timber Ave. to SW Wickiup Ave. due to the investigation.

Lt. Jesse Petersen said the car hit a power pole just after 2 a.m., but the victim did not need to be cut out of the car and there was no hazard from the power lines.

The victim was taken to St. Charles in Redmond with serious injuries, Petersen said.

The roads reopened late Thursday afternoon.