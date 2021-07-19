Car crashes into Bend home, ends in DUII arrest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend woman was arrested for DUII Saturday morning after a car crashed into a Bend home, police say.

Bend Police received a report at around 9:30 a.m. saying a vehicle crashed into a house in the 400 block of SE Railroad St.

Multiple callers told Deschutes County 911 dispatch that a silver or white Subaru Legacy or Outback drove at a high speed before running into the home, according to Sgt. R.C. Bigelow.

Witnesses said the car then backed up and collided with a parked car in the driveway before crashing into the home again.

The car was gone when officers arrived, and they found a Silver Subaru Outback around a half hour later on Hunnell Rd. north of the Empire Ave. intersection.

They found 40-year-old Lela Britton close by, and she was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

Police were then able to get a warrant to seize the car for further inspection.

Britton was charged with the following crimes:

Criminal Mischief I

DUII

Hit and Run-Property Damage

Reckless Endangering

Reckless Driving