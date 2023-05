by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On Saturday night, a Jefferson County deputy began chasing a vehicle near Madras.

The pursuit ended when the suspect tried crossing Highway 26 on Elm Lane without stopping. The driver caused a three-vehicle collision.

Due to the crash, the suspect was life-flighted to St. Charles in critical condition. Two of the vehicle occupants from the crash were also transported to St. Charles.

There is not information, yet, on why the chase began. However, police say an investigation is ongoing.