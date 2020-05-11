Car chase and 2-hour standoff lead to Bend man’s arrest

A 36-year-old Bend man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a short chase then holing up in a motorhome for two hours, forcing the CERT team to use a chemical irritant to get him out.

Lt. Robert Jones said officers saw a car driving recklessly near 4th and Franklin in Bend around 4:15 Saturday. As an officer tried to catch up with the car, a white Lincoln Continental, the suspect drove into the parking lot of the Chevrolet/Cadillac of Bend dealership on NE 3rd Street.

Jones said the suspect drove through the parking lot onto NE 2nd Street where it stopped.

The suspect, later identified as Luke Anthony Martin, ran from the car into a nearby motorhome parked on the side of 2nd Street.

Officers surrounded the motorhome and contacted the owner, a 20-year-old woman, who came out of the motorhome when police arrived and said Martin was hiding inside.

Despite several attempts by officers at calling Martin out of the motorhome, he would not come out, Jones said.

At 5:20 p.m., members of the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) responded to the scene to help officers as Martin has a lengthy criminal history including weapons charges.

At 6:21 p.m. a search warrant was obtained and a few minutes later, CERT members deployed a chemical powder irritant into one of the windows of the motorhome to get Martin to come out and surrender.

Jones said Martin came out of the motorhome a few minutes later and on his own, arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and delivery of a controlled substance (heroin).

He also was charged with violating his probation orders.