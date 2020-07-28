Car catches on fire in Redmond High School parking lot

Redmond firefighters found a car on fire in the Redmond High School parking lot on Monday, according to Redmond Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters arrived around 10:00 a.m. and found a car with the entire engine compartment on fire. People nearby were able to move other cars away from the flames.

A fire engine crew and ambulance crew were able to fully extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown, as the car had no recent mechanical problems reported.