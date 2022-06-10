Washington dad, son set to accept plea deals in Jan. 6 riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A father and son from southwest Washington are set to accept plea deals with federal prosecutors for entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

KGW-TV reports prosecutors say Jeff and Jeremy Grace appeared in photos inside and outside the Capitol Building. Jeremy Grace has pleaded guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

As part of the plea deal, federal prosecutors agreed to drop three additional charges. Court records show he will be sentenced in July.

Grace’s father, Jeff, is scheduled for a plea hearing next week. He is facing similar charges.

