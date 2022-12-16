QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa construction worker has been sentenced to five years in prison after being at the center of of one of the most harrowing scenes of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Douglas Jensen led a mob chasing Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who quickly diverted the rioters away from the Senate chamber.

Jensen was wearing a T-shirt celebrating the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Judge Timothy Kelly on Friday said he wasn’t sure Jensen understood the gravity of what he had done.

Jensen was convicted in September of obstructing Congress and assaulting or interfering with police officers.