▶️ Capitol riot hearing Thursday night to include newly released video, audio

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is set to unveil as-yet-unreleased video, audio and a mass of evidence in its prime-time hearing.

Thursday’s session will also show the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

The panel will warn that the deadly siege put U.S. democracy at risk.

The hearing is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. PT. It’s expected to be aired by most of the major networks.