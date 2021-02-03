Capitol Police officer who died after riot lies in honor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is lying in honor in the U.S. Capitol.

The memorial Tuesday evening allows colleagues and the lawmakers he protected to pay their respects and to remember the violent attack on Congress that took his life.

President Joe Biden and the first lady paid tribute to Sicknick during a brief appearance at the memorial.

The officer died the day after a violent mob besieged the Capitol.

The mob interrupted the electoral count on Jan. 6 after then-President Donald Trump urged supporters in a speech to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.