Capitol grounds quiet as protests fail to materialize in Salem

By HEATHER ROBERTS

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

(SALEM) – For days, state and federal officials warned of potential unrest at Capitol buildings around the country.

Pro-Trump rallies were said to begin Saturday and last through Wednesday, Inauguration Day.

In Salem, Saturday, a lone protester arrived at the Capitol around 11 a.m., with a sign reading “Don’t Impeach Trump.”

The McMinnville man told Central Oregon Daily News he’s never felt passionate to protest before.

While he believes President-Elect Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election, he thinks the impeachment process is “kicking him while he’s down,” since President Trump is already on his way out.

Over the next two hours, three other Trump supporters came and went.

The small group garnered a mix of honks, cheers, and shouts of disdain.

By 1:30, the McMinnville man was alone again, saying he had a message to share and didn’t care of others joined him.

Down the block, three women held signs that read “Impeached! Now convict” and “White supremacy is terrorism.”

A handful of media was on hand, clearly outnumbering demonstrators.

First-floor windows at the Capitol were covered in plywood and police were rumored to be stationed inside.

Gov. Kate Brown said earlier in the week the Oregon National Guard would be ready to respond; Salem Police also said they were prepared and the FBI reports a command center is set up in Oregon to monitor potential threats.

However, at the Capitol Saturday, law enforcement was not present.

Throughout the morning and early afternoon, just one Salem Police patrol car and one State Police cruiser drove by the Capitol.

By 2 p.m., all demonstrators were gone.