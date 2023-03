Man dies after tumbling down cliff at Cape Kiwanda

by The Associated Press

WEST COVINA, Calif. (AP) — A 25-year-old Southern California man who fell down a cliff in coastal Oregon and was swept away by waves over the weekend has been found dead, authorities said.

Henry Minh Hoang was hiking beyond a safety fence Saturday in Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area when he slipped and tumbled about 20 feet down to the water’s edge, Oregon State Police said Monday.

“The victim was reportedly knocked unconscious from the fall and was swept into the ocean by the waves,” a police statement said.

Witnesses lost sight of him and authorities launched a search operation that later transitioned into a recovery effort.

Hoang’s body was discovered around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the bottom of a nearby cliff, police said.

He was from West Covina, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Cape Kiwanda near Tillamook, Oregon is known for its sandstone cliffs that can crumble without warning. People have died after climbing over the safety fences, Oregon State Parks warns on its website.