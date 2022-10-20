▶️ PHOTOS: Man caught trying to smuggle Fentanyl in candy boxes at LAX

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Here’s an important reminder about why you need to check the candy your child picks up trick-or-treating this Halloween, even if it’s in a legitimate looking package.

Law enforcement at LAX found 12,000 fentanyl pills in bags and boxes that looked like real candy Wednesday.

“The suspect attempted to go through TSA screening with several bags of candy and miscellaneous snacks with the intent of boarding a plane. However, it was discovered that inside the ‘Sweetarts’, ‘Skittles’, and ‘Whoppers’ candy boxes were fentanyl pills and not candy,” the sheriff’s department said on Facebook.

RELATED: Oregon opioid overdoses increased in 2021, new report shows

RELATED: Federal law enforcement warns of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ appearing in Oregon

The sheriff’s department said the suspect was able to get away, but has been identified.