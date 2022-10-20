▶️ PHOTOS: Man caught trying to smuggle Fentanyl in candy boxes at LAX

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Thursday, October 20th 2022

Here’s an important reminder about why you need to check the candy your child picks up trick-or-treating this Halloween, even if it’s in a legitimate looking package.

Law enforcement at LAX found 12,000 fentanyl pills in bags and boxes that looked like real candy Wednesday.

“The suspect attempted to go through TSA screening with several bags of candy and miscellaneous snacks with the intent of boarding a plane. However, it was discovered that inside the ‘Sweetarts’, ‘Skittles’, and ‘Whoppers’ candy boxes were fentanyl pills and not candy,” the sheriff’s department said on Facebook.

The sheriff’s department said the suspect was able to get away, but has been identified.

“With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them,” the sheriff’s department said. “If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency.”
 
