Canby woman driving the wrong way on HWY 97 arrested on DUII charges after pursuit

A Canby woman was arrested Friday on DUII and other charges after driving the wrong way on Highway 97 and leading deputies on a chase south of Sunriver, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the incident started around 4:30 a.m. when someone reported a newer model truck was driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway.

As deputies arrived, a Sunriver Police officer found the car driving south in the southbound lanes near the Cottonwood Road exit along the highway.

The officer tried to stop the truck, but the driver failed to yield and continued south on HWY 97.

The officer and a DCSO deputy then started following the truck.

At the intersection of HWY 97 and Vandevert Road, the truck turned and started driving north in the northbound lanes of travel. Janes said.

The chase continued until the area of milepost 151 when the truck tried to make a U-turn.

Knowing that the driver would be driving into oncoming traffic if not stopped, the deputy used his patrol car to stop the truck by placing his bumper against the bumper of the truck, Janes said.

The truck was driving at a slow speed after completing the U-turn, causing minimal damage to the patrol car, and no one was injured from this maneuver.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Angel Grose was contacted and not compliant, Janes said.

The Sunriver Police Officer used a Taser to try and control Grose, but was unsuccessful.

Grose was taken to the ground and continued resisting arrest, Janes said.

They were eventually able to gain control of Grose and take her into custody.

Janes said the deputy and Sunriver Police officer received minor injuries while taking Grose into custody.

The Bend Police Department responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

While they were conducting the investigation a Bend Police Department vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle.

Grose was taken to St. Charles in Bend for evaluation.

She was ultimately cited and released at the hospital on several charges including DUII, felony attempt to elude, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Sunriver Police Department, Bend Police Department, Sunriver Fire, and ODOT for their assistance.