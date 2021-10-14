Canal Commons affordable housing complex officially opens; phase 2 begins

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend’s newest affordable housing complex officially opened Thursday.

Canal Commons 1 – an apartment complex near Pine Nursery Park – includes 24 units and a commons building with a community room.

Rent includes utilities and ranges from about $430 to $1,000 depending on income and unit size.

Residents actually moved in back in December, but today was the official event opening the complex.

The City of Bend provided the land for the complex and contributed $150,000 to the project.

Also today, workers broke ground on Canal Commons 2, which will also offer 24 units and should be open by September next year.