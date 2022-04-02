Canadian Olympic star encourages girls to hit the ice

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hockey players got a chance to meet an Olympic hero on the ice Saturday.

Three time gold medal winner Rebecca Johnston of Team Canada was a guest at the “Girls Have The Edge” hockey clinic at The Pavilion in Bend.

Johnston, who has appeared in four Olympics earning three gold and a silver medal, shared stories of her career on and off the ice.

She talked about playing hockey with the boys growing up and how women now have more opportunities to skate together.

“I grew up playing guys hockey and it was a great experience for me, but you always want to have that opportunity for everyone all girls to be able to play. And the more girls that are playing, the more competitive it is, and then the more teams, then you can have girls teams and leagues in a city.”

“I can not imagine a time that’s just crazy,” said participant Samantha Ahearn when asked about a time when women playing hockey wasn’t common place.

And of course the Canadian brought one of her gold medals for a photo op.

“I only brought one,” Jonston said to the laughter of the crowd.

She pulled her most recent hardware from the win in Beijing out of sock.

“The case is just so big,” Jonston noted.

Canada beat the United Sates 4 – 2 in the gold medal game in February.

Bend Rapids Youth Hockey hosted the girls only event.

“There’s really fun stuff and it’s all girls and that’s really amazing how many got to show up today,” said Ahearn who got a photo with the hockey star and that gold medal.