Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect

JAMES SMITH CREE FIRST NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — Fears are running high on an Indigenous reserve in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan after police warned that the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage over the weekend might be nearby and officers surrounded a house with guns drawn.

Police later sent out an alert that it was a false alarm and they had determined the suspect was not in the community but people remained nervous with his whereabouts unknown and a province-wide alert still in effect.

People on the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve were earlier told to stay inside.

The fugitive’s brother and fellow suspect, Damien Sanderson was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites.

